Two arrested after allegedly shooting woman multiple times at short-term rental property

SCOTTSDALE — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a short-term rental property that happened early Friday morning.

24-year-old Aron Melvin and 23-year-old Sincere Hooks-Lilly were arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop.

Police say Melvin, Hooks-Lily, the victim and other people met the night before at a nightclub. The victim allegedly invited people to the short-term rental house near Hayden and McDowell roads.

At some point, personal property was damaged and police say an argument began about paying for the damages.

Police say money was transferred through an app but the argument continued.

Melvin and Hooks-Lilly left the property but returned just before 4 a.m., according to police. That is when the shooting allegedly happened.

The woman was shot three times, leaving her with serious injuries. Police say the woman was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

Investigators tracked Melvin and Hooks-Lilly to a residence in San Tan Valley and they were arrested by SWAT detectives during a traffic stop.

Melvin and Hooks-Lilly will be booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges of attempted second degree murder and other felony charges related to the incident.