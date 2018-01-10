TMZ: Harvey Weinstein attacked at Paradise Valley restaurant

scottsdale | northeast valley

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was attacked at a Paradise Valley, AZ restaurant Tuesday night, according to TMZ. TMZ reports it happened at the Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort. Weinstein was having dinner with his "sober coach,” TMZ reports. As Weinstein was leaving the restaurant, a man told TMZ he yelled at Weinstein and punched him in the face. Weinstein reportedly declined to call police. In October, TMZ reported that Weinstein arrived in Arizona for rehab.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was attacked at a Paradise Valley restaurant Tuesday night, according to TMZ. 

TMZ reports that the incident happened at the Elements restaurant at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort as Weinstein was having dinner with his "sober coach." In October, TMZ also reported that Weinstein arrived in Arizona for rehab.

According to TMZ, a man approached Weinstein and asked to take a photo with him after expressing that he enjoyed his movies. 

The man reportedly told TMZ that Weinstein declined to take the picture and was being belligerent. 

As Weinstein and his coach were getting up to leave, TMZ says the man and his companion were also leaving and again approached Weinstein and made comments before allegedly punching Weinstein in the face twice. 

TMZ reports that a restaurant manager said neither attempted punch connected. 

The manager also reportedly claims that Weinstein was polite about originally declining to take a picture with the man. 

Weinstein reportedly declined to have the police called about the incident. 

Several celebrities have accused Weinstein of rape, abuse, and other forms of sexual misconduct.

Paradise Valley police say they were not contacted about the alleged incident and did not respond to the restaurant for any calls of service. 

 

