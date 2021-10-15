Three weeks and still no sign of missing Scottsdale man Najib Monsif

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say Najib ‘Jubi’ Monsif, a 20-year-old man who is diagnosed with autism, told his mother and later his brother they would never see him again the day he disappeared. Monsif has now been missing for three weeks.

His father checked on him around 2 a.m. on September 23. It was the last time anyone has reported seeing him.

In the weeks since Monsif disappeared, Scottsdale police have searched neighborhoods, the desert, and Najib’s social media. Now investigators are looking at his Xbox for clues.

“We have his gaming system, we’re able to look at some of the history, and it doesn’t look like he communicated with very many people prior to that. There has been no activity since that we can determine,” said Scottsdale police Detective John Heinzelman.

Scottsdale police subpoenaed the maker of the Xbox, to obtain more of Monsif’s communications thru the gaming system. Najib was playing Xbox with his brother George, a student at the University of Arizona, when he told him he’d never see him again. “George was like, 'what are you talking about?' And Jubi said nothing. Nothing that’s it,” said Najib’s sister Josie Monsif.

Although he is 20 years old, Najib Monsif is on the autism spectrum and is believed to have the mental capacity of an 8-year-old. Detective Heinzelman says he is vulnerable and in danger.

“I do believe that he’s been receiving help or someone is influencing him,” Heinzelman said. “He doesn’t have the ability to take care of himself, to fend for himself.”

Scottsdale police continue to pursue leads. They continue to ask for the public’s help.

If you think you know something about Najib Monsif’s disappearance, you are asked to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000.