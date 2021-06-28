Suspect sought after allegedly striking Scottsdale officer with vehicle, stealing ambulance

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say they are searching for a suspect who reportedly hit a police officer with their vehicle and later stole an ambulance in Scottsdale Monday.

Scottsdale police said the incident began near Indian School and Scottsdale roads. A man, driving a vehicle with a female passenger, was stopped, allegedly intentionally reversed into a police officer's motorcycle and left the scene, according to police.

The suspects then hit another vehicle near 75th Street and Indian School Road and left that crash.

Officers later located the suspect vehicle that led to a short pursuit.

The vehicle managed to enter an apartment complex near 78th Street and Camelback Road where the suspects ran away from the scene.

A few minutes later, police said the suspects had stolen an ambulance in the area.

The ambulance was later abandoned near Hayden and Indian School roads where witnesses said the suspects were seen running into the neighborhood.

Shortly after, officers were able to detain the woman involved in the incidents.

Police say the male suspect remains at large and is wanted for multiple charges that include aggravated assault on an officer and theft of an emergency vehicle.

He is described as a white man, heavy build, wearing a dark-colored shirt with a horizontal stripe, tan pants and has tattoos.

The officer involved in the initial crash suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is urged to call the Scottsdale Police Department.