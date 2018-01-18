Start your engines! Russo and Steele auction begins in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale is a car lovers heaven in January and now Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auctions is rolling vehicles across the block.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is home to more than 800 sports, muscle, hot rod and collector cars from January 17-21.

Auction action began on at Noon. One of the featured vehicles up for auction at Russo and Steele this year, is a 1964 Chevrolet Cheetah. One of only ten genuine Cheetahs known to be in the United States today, ordered new by Alan Green.

A 1967 ASA 1100 also sits ready to roll across the auction block, one of only two in the world.

Spectators and bidders can view and bid on vehicles through Sunday. Russo and Steele will head to Newport Beach, CA and Monterey, CA this summer for more auction action. To view vehicles up for bid and a full schedule of events visit: www.russoandsteele.com

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is located at 101 Freeway and Indian Bend/Talking Stick Way.