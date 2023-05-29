Watch Now
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Actions

Security guard stabbed several times during altercation near Scottsdale Quarter

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Police: Bicyclist stuck, killed by car in private Scottsdale community
Posted at 10:21 AM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 14:39:45-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a security guard in the Scottsdale Quarter area was stabbed multiple times during a physical fight with another man early Monday morning.

Around 12:40 a.m., officers were called to assist a security guard who was reportedly calling for help while in an altercation with someone.

A department operator was able to see the fight occurring from the traffic cameras at Scottsdale Road and Butherus Drive, and guided responding officers to the location.

Police say a security guard was found at the scene with multiple stab wounds. He was restraining a man on the ground who had a stab wound to his back.

Officers took the stabbing suspect, identified as a man in his 30s, into custody. The suspect and security guard were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find where to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee Wednesday & Thursday on ION!