Security guard stabbed several times during altercation near Scottsdale Quarter

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a security guard in the Scottsdale Quarter area was stabbed multiple times during a physical fight with another man early Monday morning.

Around 12:40 a.m., officers were called to assist a security guard who was reportedly calling for help while in an altercation with someone.

A department operator was able to see the fight occurring from the traffic cameras at Scottsdale Road and Butherus Drive, and guided responding officers to the location.

Police say a security guard was found at the scene with multiple stab wounds. He was restraining a man on the ground who had a stab wound to his back.

Officers took the stabbing suspect, identified as a man in his 30s, into custody. The suspect and security guard were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.