Scottsdale Unified School District considers suing social media companies

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Some school districts are taking matters into their own hands, claiming that social media companies are hurting students’ mental health.

The Scottsdale Unified School District is now one of a few in the Valley considering suing Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram. They're also considering suing Snapchat, Twitter, and other social media companies.

Scottsdale mom Karen Stokes says it is a good idea for the district to join the lawsuit. She says she limits phone use for her own son.

“Take it down. Let kids be kids, seriously. There’s too much. It’s too much at one time, even us as adults, checking everything,” she said.

Mesa Public Schools joined that fight just a few months ago.

“As a public school district, we definitely want to ensure our children's well-being and mental state of mind is improving every day,” said MPS board member Kiana Sears in a board meeting in January.

While social media can help many connect to people, it can also be damaging. The American Academy of Pediatrics says teens who spend more time on social media report high symptoms of loneliness, depression, and anxiety.

Katey McPherson, a certified mental health professional and digital wellness advocate, says there’s a fine line between just putting a blanket blame on social media.

“What we know is overall, what social media is taking away from our students. Things like sleep, authentic connection with each other, being out in nature, moving your bodies,” McPherson continued. “I would be pointing people to what is your child consuming, what is the content they’re consuming, who are they connecting with and if they are on too long, what is it taking away from them?”

Lawyers who’ve joined the lawsuit - which a similar one was filed for the Seattle Public Schools - said they’re suing for public nuisance and demanding a jury trial. They’re demanding that social media companies fix their algorithm, feeling like they’re targeting kids and want reformation.

Many of those social media companies have already gone on the record defending their practices, adding that teen safety and well-being are important to them.

McPherson said it may be a big feat, but a step in the right direction.

“I do think schools have the justified right in saying, 'this is impacting the mental health and wellness of our students as well as the academic learning environment,'” she said.

Joseph Tann, who is a lawyer working on behalf of MPS on the lawsuit, says they’re doing this at no cost to the school districts right now. It’s all contingent on what happens, so they will get paid if there’s a settlement or verdict in their favor. Tann also added there are other school districts he’s working with who are thinking about joining in to sue these companies.