Scottsdale Unified School District community closet gets helping hand to expand

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A community collaboration is helping to grow a major resource for Scottsdale Unified School District students and their families.

"The Closet" is a space at Coronado High School in Scottsdale where students can take clothing and household items that might otherwise be difficult for their families to buy.

When school resource officers at Coronado saw how helpful it was for students, they got the Scottsdale Police Department and the Scottsdale Police Foundation involved to start an effort to renovate it.

“It’s exciting to see this come together the way it has, with so many groups eager to help out and address this need," said Scottsdale Police Officer Alvin Pease. "We know when kids have their basic needs met, they can focus on their education and sports, music, or whatever activities drive them.”

Coronado High School senior Lilliana Minor said this is a great resource and one that she's needed before herself.

"[It] feels normal. My friends, they don't judge or anything," Minor said. "I haven't seen any judgment at all."

Principal Melinda Splitek said she's excited to build on that with the new renovation plans.

"With that partnership with the Scottsdale PD and Scottsdale Police Foundation, we will have more shelving, matching racks, an inventory system... We're actually going to expand through the next two [class]rooms," she said. "We want this whole space to be filled."

She said there's a lot of intention with this resource to make sure everyone feels comfortable using it.

"They're not, like, digging through plastic bags, trying to find items. It's really a space, a place where you can have a shopping experience, be treated with dignity and respect and nobody is questioning why you are here or what your level of need is because it doesn't matter," she said. "When we start teaching grace and compassion at this young age, that's a game changer for society."

If you'd like to take action and donate clean, gently used items, there is a donation bin in the parking lot of Coronado High School on the Miller Road side behind the city bus stop. You can also bring items inside the school to the front desk.