Scottsdale Unified offers free tutoring to all students

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Unified School District has been trying to help students get caught up with any subject they need through free virtual tutoring.

The district has invested federal money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to team up with national tutoring company Varsity Tutors.

It gives all students access to six hours of one-on-one virtual tutoring with Varsity Tutors. The website uses Artificial Intelligence to match the Scottsdale students with subject experts.

Using this program, parents can schedule a virtual tutor in advance - or there will be one available on-demand between the hours of 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. each school day.

Students can log on and engage with a tutor who can help them right there.

The option also has been a help to teachers who have been stretched thin and understaffed.

The district plans to keep it as an option for the next school year, as well as part of the following school year.

After that, federal funding will determine its future.

“I think it just speaks to that we all need to be innovative and think of creative solutions that we may have dismissed before,” said SUSD Asst. Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Guerin. “I had dismissed that I didn't know how effective virtual tutoring would be and it has been extremely effective.”

If you’re a parent of a student in SUSD and want to apply for free tutoring, fill out this form.

You can learn more about Varsity Tutors here.