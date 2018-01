SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A Scottsdale man who was brutally stabbed by a neighbor is calling for a hate crime charge.

Local activist Jarrett Maupin said Wednesday that 58-year-old Thomas Williams, who is black, alleges the white suspect used racial slurs while stabbing him with a knife.

Scottsdale police say they found Williams on Jan. 26 bleeding profusely with wounds in the abdomen and thigh at an apartment complex.

Witnesses identified 30-year-old Keaton Formica, who was at the scene, as the attacker.

In charging documents, authorities do not mention racial epithets but say Formica showed signs of mental illness.

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery says there is no state hate crime statute. But his office is still reviewing the case and may seek a stiffer penalty for a crime committed with extreme malice.