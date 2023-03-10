Scottsdale Special Olympian's legacy lives on among other athletes

SCOTTSDALE — Scott Harkness was part of the Scottsdale Special Olympics for about 17 years. In his honor, his family donated enough funds to buy every single athlete a new uniform.

Now when the Bobcats play, they'll have "Scotty" in their hearts as his legacy lives on.

Special Olympic athletes were testing out their new uniforms Thursday evening.

"I like it. It's an honor for Scott and his brother," said Jeff Terrill, a Scottsdale Special Olympics athlete.

Scott was tragically shot and killed in February 2022, while walking home near Camelback and Hayden roads. His loss was felt throughout Scottsdale as he was a pillar in the community. He volunteered at Club SAR, a fitness center run by the city, every day in addition to playing practically every sport with the Bobcats.

Patrick Harkness knew the best way to honor his brother would be by donating funds they received as a family.

"He had been with Special Olympics constantly throughout his entire life so, I knew it was a good program and I knew it was really important to him and I just thought it was the right thing to do," said Patrick.

It was a heartwarming surprise for the City of Scottsdale Adaptive Services, to find out their Special Olympics program would be getting nearly $23,000.

"It was unbelievable, unprecedented really. We've never received a gift this large and a gift that's going to help so many people," says Stacy Yoder with the city of Scottsdale.

The city decided to purchase uniforms with the funds, enough for each of their nearly 150 athletes. That means every Bobcats sports team will get to sport the new look.

City staff passed out the first few to the basketball and football athletes.

"I used to play unified basketball with him back way in the day," said Terrill.

"Definitely make me try much harder and be able to keep moving forward," said Timothy Clayton another Scottsdale Special Olympics athlete.

Some athletes had a very close bond with Scott.

Others who didn't know him, will now get to and learn why he was so loved.

"It's nice to be able to have some good come out of it," says Patrick.

