Person shot, killed near Camelback Road, police looking for suspect

Scottsdale police investigate what led to a shooting and death near Hayden Rd.
Posted at 8:16 PM, Feb 06, 2022
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say a person was found on the side of the road near Camelback Road early Sunday.

Officials say they received calls about gunshots in the area. A witness says they saw a person laying on the road.

The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.

No other information has been given at this time.

Officials say the name, age, and gender will not be released until the family is notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scottsdale Police tipline at 480-312-8477.

