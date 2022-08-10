Scottsdale resurrects mediation program for neighbor disputes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale is resurrecting a program to help neighbors resolve typical homeowner conflicts.

Nobody wants to be that neighbor with unsightly, overgrown grass, or a temporary dumpster sitting on the front lawn for a lingering home improvement.

It may seem trivial, but the supervisor for a mediation program with the City of Scottsdale says these things can lead some homeowners on a date with small claims court.

Khairi has dealt with angry neighbors firsthand. “They'll take pictures of your car if it's on the street, if your garbage is left on the street for a couple of extra hours because you forgot, you get a notice or a picture,” he said.

He admits, if you have an issue with him or his home - he'd fix it immediately.

“It's kind of a petty thing, you can come and talk to move the garbage it's not that big of a deal,” Khairi said

“This should be something that should be solved with an easy conversation,” said Deanna Zuppan the supervisor for Scottsdale’s mediation program.

If two neighbors have an issue over something, one of 10 volunteer mediators will meet both parties somewhere to talk it out.

The volunteers range from licensed therapists, psychologists, and even real estate agents - all of whom aim to keep disputing neighbors from spending money in small claims court.

The mediation program was recently resurrected this summer, coming off the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the return of events and tourists coming to town.

“(Then) comes a lot of neighbor issues, because of short-term rentals and parking,” said Zuppan.

As common as parking and noise complaints are, there are two issues that lead the list of complaints: barking dogs and tree encroachment.

Deanna says if a neighbor has a complaint, they fill out an application with her office.

She then sends a letter to the other party with two weeks to respond for a mediation appointment.

Each neighbor can bring someone to the meeting, but it can't be an attorney. They also don't do mediations with businesses.

She says they have a 95% success rate if the issue results in mediation but most never happen - because neighbors just work it on their own.

“It's private, completely confidential and it's completely free,” she said.