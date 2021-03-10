Scottsdale police looking for additional victims after groping suspect arrested

SCOTTSDALE — A man was arrested early Wednesday morning following a string of groping incidents in Scottsdale apartment complexes.

On Tuesday, Scottsdale police were made aware of a video on social media regarding a man attempting to grope a woman as she entered her apartment. Upon investigation, detectives identified more incidents similar to this post.

Police say they began a surveillance effort and, just after midnight, crews were notified of a possible assault that occurred at a complex in the area, matching the description of the previous incidents.

A man who matched the description from the latest incident, 26-year-old Christian Stadler, was then stopped as he was leaving the complex.

Stadler was arrested and later admitted to police that he was the person in the video and had committed the assault reported earlier that night.

Authorities arrested Stadler on aggravated assault and criminal trespassing charges.

Scottsdale Police believe there could have been several more attacks by Stadler, not just in their city but across the Valley.

Detectives are currently looking at related reports and calls from the past few weeks to see if any could be linked. Police hope more women will come forward to help in their investigation. Anyone with information about other possible attacks is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000 and reference report number 21-07429.