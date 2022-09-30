Watch Now
Scottsdale police holding mass casualty training event Saturday

Nearby residents may hear loud noises, like simulated gunfire or explosions, during the training
Posted at 10:37 AM, Sep 30, 2022
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are holding a mass casualty training event Saturday.

The training will be held all day at Cocopah Middle School near 64th Street and Shea Boulevard and will be closed to the public.

Police are warning nearby residents that they may hear loud noises, like simulated gunfire or explosions, during the training.

Along with Scottsdale police, the Scottsdale Unified School District, HonorHealth, and the Scottsdale Fire Department will take part in the training exercise.

