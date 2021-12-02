Scottsdale police conclude probe on school board president over 'dossier'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale Police Department says it has concluded its investigation into allegations against a school board president accused of distributing a "dossier" on some parents, including photos and personal finances.

According to Scottsdale police, their probe found that the Google Drive included only open-source and publicly available documents, so no criminal conduct had been committed that would be under the department's jurisdiction.

Scottsdale Unified School District President Jann-Michael Greenburg had been under investigation since mid-November after allegations from the district's superintendent claimed that Greenburg had shared the document containing parents' personal details.

In a Thursday statement, Scottsdale police said their detectives have also met with the FBI and Arizona Attorney General's Office to brief them and give them a copy of their investigation for review in determining if any criminal acts may fall under their jurisdictions. The SUSD is also still conducting an internal investigation based on district policies.

The SUSD elected a new interim president on Nov. 15 amid parent outrage over the shared "dossier." The board voted 4-1 at a meeting that night to elect Patty Beckman as parents gathered outside to call for Greenburg's resignation.

Like many school boards nationwide, Scottsdale’s has clashed with some parents over coronavirus-related policies.