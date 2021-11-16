Scottsdale Unified School District elects new interim president amid 'dossier' allegations

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale Unified School District has elected a new interim president after allegations against President Jann-Michael Greenburg that he had distributed a "dossier" on some parents, including photos and personal finances.

The SUSD board voted 4-1 at a Monday night meeting to elect Patty Beckman as interim president as parents gathered outside to call for Greenburg's resignation.

The Scottsdale Police Department said in a previous statement it was aware of and investigating allegations after the district's superintendent reported that Greenburg had shared the document containing parents' personal details.

Scottsdale police said they will report the department's findings when the investigation is completed.

Greenburg, a business executive and attorney, was the sole no vote at the Monday meeting.

Like many school boards nationwide, Scottsdale’s has clashed with some parents over coronavirus-related policies.

