Scottsdale PD partners with schools to address the "Orbeez Challenge"

SCOTTSDALE — The Scottsdale Police Department announced Thursday a partnership with Scottsdale Unified School District and Cave Creek Unified School District in which they will address the "Orbeez Challenge" with students.

The challenge encourages people to shoot Orbeez, squishy beads that expand in water, at strangers and post about it on social media.

Scottsdale police say the challenge is not an innocent act and could be considered assault or aggravated assault, both felonies.

"These incidents are not only dangerous but can bring criminal charges for the people involved in these shootings," said the Scottsdale Police Department in a release. "This challenge is not a 'game' or an innocent action but one that can harm or injure others."

Police encourage parents and guardians to have a discussion with their children about the dangers of some social media trends and the consequences that can come from their actions.

For more information about social media and education, contact Scottsdale police's non-emergency number at 480-312-5000.