SCOTTSDALE, AZ - An investigation is underway after a car struck several people and crashed into a pillar outside a Scottsdale Safeway on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

Scottsdale police said two men were on the sidewalk when an SUV jumped the curb and hit them.

Both men were transported to the hospital. One victim is in serious condition, the other has minor injuries.

The driver, a woman in her 70s, was uninjured.