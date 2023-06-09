Scottsdale man details vicious bee attack

SCOTTSDALE — "Hundreds... and as we walked, there were more," said David Brenowitz.

Brenowitz and his wife were two of the four people attacked by bees at a north Scottsdale apartment complex Wednesday.

"My wife said, 'There's a fly,' and she starts swatting the fly away... and then I turn around and look. It was a swarm of bees. Before I knew, we were both covered," said Brenowitz.

This happened as the couple was leaving their north Scottsdale apartment and walking to their car to go to dinner.

"I started screaming; my wife was crying and screaming... and I tried to get to her, to help her, but I couldn't because I was engulfed," said Brenowitz.

ABC15 was told other neighbors saw what was going on and stepped in to help. One person called 911, and another handed them insect repellant.

"I started spraying myself and I started spraying my wife. We got relief for a little bit and then they came back and I sprayed again. And then the fire department finally got there," said Brenowitz.

Both of them were taken to the hospital, spending several hours there.

"My lip, my forehead, my head, and obviously on my hands," said Brenowitz.

Brenowitz was stung nearly 25 times. His wife was much worse — stung nearly 40 times.

"When we were sitting in the ambulance, I think I saw... I don't know how many stingers around here and around here in her face and around her eyes," said Brenowitz.

She was given oxygen as part of her treatment and is still recovering at home.

Firefighters located the beehive at the front of the complex, on top of the awning, and has since been removed.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital, along with at least one other person. Many others said they also had a scary encounter.

"I literally ran. I started screaming and running and like, just kept calling my husband. He just came rushing and helped me take them off. They literally got stuck in my hair," said Merih Woldu.

Woldu was stung a handful of times while sitting out on her third-floor balcony.

"I can't stress this enough... how grateful I am that I'm not allergic," said Woldu.