Phoenix firefighter taken to hospital after bee attack in Scottsdale, 3 others hurt

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Four people, including a Phoenix firefighter, were stung by bees in Scottsdale.

It happened near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads Wednesday.

Fire officials say the firefighter was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Three others were being treated and evaluated by fire officials at the scene.

7215 E SILVERSTONE DR ,SCT Active Bee hive in the area. Scottsdale Fire on scene. 4 people including 1 Phoenix firefighter stung and being transported for anaphylactic reaction in stable condition , Stay clear of the area . Scene is active . — Scottsdale Fire Department (@ScottsdaleFire) June 8, 2023

Officials are asking the public to stay clear of the area.

