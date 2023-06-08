Watch Now
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Actions

Phoenix firefighter taken to hospital after bee attack in Scottsdale, 3 others hurt

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Screen Shot 2023-06-07 at 6.34.00 PM.png
Posted at 6:35 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 21:37:55-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Four people, including a Phoenix firefighter, were stung by bees in Scottsdale.

It happened near Scottsdale and Pinnacle Peak roads Wednesday.

Fire officials say the firefighter was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Three others were being treated and evaluated by fire officials at the scene.

Officials are asking the public to stay clear of the area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!