Scottsdale issues cease and desist on 'Bird' scooters

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The City of Scottsdale has issued a cease and desist letter to the "Bird" scooter share service that has recently popped up in the Valley.

According to city officials, the scooters violate the city's ordinance regulating motorized skateboards.

Scottsdale City Manager Jim Thompson is setting a meeting with Bird on Wednesday to discuss how the company can operate legally in the city, officials said.

City officials say they had requested to meet with Bird before operations began, but the company did not agree to do so.

A copy of the cease and desist order is below:

May 11, 2018

To: Bird and its Officers, Employees and Representatives

From: Luis Santaella, Senior Assistant City Attorney/Police Legal Advisor

Re: Immediately Cease and Desist Placement of Bird Owned Scooters on City of Scottsdale Property

The purpose of this email is to inform you that Bird must immediately cease and desist placing scooters on City owned property including sidewalks. Pursuant to Scottsdale Revised Code (S.R.C.) Section 17-90, the scooters that Bird has been placing on City property are legally defined as motorized skateboards and the City prohibits the operation of motorized skateboards on the following types of public property pursuant to S.R.C. Section 17-93:

No person shall operate a motorized skateboard or motorized play vehicle:

(1) n any sidewalk in the city, except for use in crossing such sidewalk by the most direct route to gain access to any public or private road or driveway.

(2) n any city parking structure, city park, or other public property except for use on public roadways within a city park.

(3) n any private property that has been posted or designated by the owner of such property as an area prohibiting "skateboards."

(4) n any public roadway consisting of a total of four (4) or more marked traffic lanes, or having an established speed limit of greater than twenty-five (25) miles per hour.

(5) n any private property of another, without the written permission of the property owner, the person entitled to immediate possession of the property, or the authorized agent of either.

(6) n any sidewalk, or any designated bicycle lane, unpaved trail or multiuse path.

Your scooters may NOT be left, placed or operated on any City property including sidewalks except for certain limited roadway use. Since the placement of your scooters on City property is unlawful such placement constitutes an unlawful encroachment and you are hereby directed to immediately remove such encroachments.

Pursuant to S.R.C. Section 47-102(e), your employees and company may be subject to civil citations and fines of $400 plus court costs for each day each encroachment remains. It is the City’s position that each scooter left unlawfully in the right of way is a separate encroachment and subject to a separate civil charge and fine. Any scooter unlawfully left on City property is also subject to impoundment by the City. Additionally, Bird employees or contractors placing scooters on City property may be individually cited for violating S.R.C. Section 17-93.

If the scooters are not immediately removed, the City will have no choice but to begin enforcement actions that will include issuance of citations and impoundment of your scooters. Thank you for your anticipated cooperation.

Bird spokesperson Kenneth Baer sent ABC15 the following statement:

Bird began offering its fleet of dockless, electric scooters in Scottsdale and Tempe on May 10. Birds are now available in downtown, the entertainment district, old town, and south Scottsdale and downtown, northeast, and west Tempe. But, as ridership grows, we will adjust the number of Birds and areas they're available based on rider demand.

Bird works closely with every city in which we operate. We share the important goal of protecting sidewalks from all vehicles -- cars, bikes, and Birds -- and Bird believes it is operating lawfully under the City of Scottsdale's and State of Arizona's existing regulations. We are optimistic that we can collaborate with Scottsdale officials to build a framework that permits Bird to continue providing Scottsdale with an affordable, environmentally friendly transportation option. To begin addressing the concerns raised by the City of Scottsdale, we will require all riders in Scottsdale to take a photo whenever they park their Bird at the end of a ride. This will prompt our users to think of others when parking and help ensure that parking rules can be enforced.