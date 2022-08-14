Scottsdale hit hard by Friday's monsoon

SCOTTSDALE — Families in Scottsdale spent Saturday dealing with Friday night’s weather.

"This is the most flooding I've ever seen,” said Kelly Schmidt. “I was shocked."

The Scottsdale Fire Department said they spent Friday responding to dozens of calls involving downed power poles and flooding.

The department was also part of the team that responded to a water rescue at a skate park near McDowell and Hayden roads.

"That was an individual that was out there with her friends...her friends left, she thought she could stay a little longer and the water rose quicker than expected,” said Capt. Dave Folio, a spokesperson with the fire department.

Even though the rain has stopped, Folio told ABC15 that people need to still be on the lookout for running water.

Parts of El Dorado remained flooded on Saturday with water moving through the park.

"It's doing what it's supposed to do, it's funneling off the street through the green belt and Indian Bend Wash,” said Folio.

Thousands of families were without power Friday night.

Others said they got lucky but were prepared.

"I had a couple backup generators in case...I don't know how since the electricity went down on Scottsdale, within a half mile of my house...fortunately we're good,” said Kim Pickett.

Pickett told ABC15 this is the worst storms she’s seen in 25 years.

"We needed the rain but maybe not in one few hour period but that's Arizona for you,” she said.