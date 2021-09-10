Watch
Scottsdale firefighters rescue 4 hikers with heat-related injuries

Scottsdale Fire Department
Posted at 1:40 PM, Sep 10, 2021
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Fire officials say four hikers were rescued with heat-related injuries at Lost Dog Wash Trailhead at the McDowell Sonoran Conservancy in Scottsdale Friday.

Scottsdale and Phoenix fire crews worked to rescue the hikers amid the triple-digit heat.

Crews were able to help two of the women off the mountain with a helicopter.

The other two women were taken helped off the trail with utility terrain vehicles.

Firefighters say one hiker was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, her condition is unknown.

