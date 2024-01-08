Scottsdale firefighter dies after battle with cancer

Captain Kory Yule died Sunday morning after more than two decades working for the Scottsdale Fire Department.

The Scottsdale Fire Department announced that Captain Yule died after a battle with multiple myeloma.

Multiple Myeloma is a cancer that affects white blood cells and has been found more often in first responders and firefighters after 9/11, according to ABC15’s Health Insider.

According to the Center for Fire, Rescue and EMS Health Research firefighters face a 53% increased risk of multiple myeloma.

Tributes and condolences have poured in across social media from other departments and some of Yule’s former teammates.

In a statement, Scottsdale Fire said in part, “Kory was a vibrant contributor to the health and welfare of the citizens of Scottsdale for more than 20 years. Kory‘s legacy resides in the scores of firefighters that he directly influenced and the thousands of residents he cared for. Kory’s father is the fire department chaplain for the city of Scottsdale. Our hearts ache for Kory’s family and our Fire family.”