Saturday in Scottsdale: Drink, be merry, and help foster kids at the same time!

The event starts at 5:30 p.m.
Posted at 5:00 AM, Dec 09, 2022
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It's your chance to drink, be merry, and take action for foster kids across Arizona at the same time!

On Saturday night, The Spot Neighborhood Grill in North Scottsdale is hosting a tree lighting and holiday party at their location at 18251 N. Pima Rd.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are not required but are strongly recommended.

Organizers tell ABC15 they will have hot cocoa, Christmas music, cookie kits, and even some holiday-themed adult beverages.

Proceeds will benefit the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation. For more information on their mission, click here.

