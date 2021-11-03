Robert Fisher removed from FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Arizona’s longtime wanted fugitive Robert Fisher is no longer on the FBI’s top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list.

On Wednesday, the FBI announced Fisher was bumped off the top 10 after a new entry replaced him.

Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, the alleged leader of the MS-13 gang, was added to the list marking the 526th addition to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to his arrest.

Robert Fisher was added to the list on June 29, 2002 as a result of him allegedly killing his wife and two young children and then blowing up the house they lived in Scottsdale in April of 2001.

Although Fisher remains at large, the FBI says he no longer fits the established criteria for continued inclusion of the top list.

One of the criteria for placement on the list is the need for publicity to help locate and capture the person.

Because the extensive publicity Fisher’s case received during its nearly 20 years on the list has not resulted in his successful location and/or capture, the case no longer fulfills that requirement, the FBI announced.

The investigation will remain open and any new information will continue to be investigated.