Rhode Island woman found dead after hiking in Scottsdale

Posted at 4:23 PM, Sep 13, 2021
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are investigating after a woman was found dead on a hiking trail Sunday night.

Officials say 57-year-old Donna Miller from Rhode Island and her husband went hiking at around 12:30 p.m. and she did not return to their meeting spot after separating.

Her husband called 9-1-1 at around 3:15 p.m. when he could not locate her.

Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire Departments, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Search Dogs, Air Unit, and Mountain Rescue Team all responded to help locate Miller.

Miller's body was located by Maricopa County Mountain Rescue Team members just after 9 p.m. on the Brown’s Ranch hiking trail system north of the trailhead.

Scottsdale police and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office are working to determine a cause of death, although they say it appears to be heat-related.

