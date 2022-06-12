Police investigating death at Scottsdale Red Robin restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after a person was found dead Sunday at a Scottsdale restaurant.

Salt River police responded around 9:30 a.m. to the Red Robin near Talking Stick Way and Pima Road for a report of a broken door.

When officers arrived they called out for anybody who might be inside to come out.

When nobody responded officers entered the building and found a body inside, according to Salt River police officials.

The person's identity has not been released, and the death is under investigation.