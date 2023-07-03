Pints for Teachers at Four Peaks during month of July

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Throughout the month of July, The Spot Neighborhood Grill in north Scottsdale is offering its Pints for Teachers promotion, where $1 from every Four Peaks beer sold will go to the Four Peaks for Teachers fund.

"I actually went to (Arizona State University) so I've been a Four Peaks fan and patron since I was just old enough to do it legally, so I do love beer!" said teacher Justin Blacksher, who's taught 5th grade at Hopi Elementary in Scottsdale for the past decade.

Now, Blacksher and everyone else have even more reason to raise their glass!

"It takes a village," he said.

"This year, having two kids of my own, knowing that hardness and pain that comes with buying new school supplies, I want to do our part to help every other student out there have those supplies," explained Andy Berens, who owns The Spot.

Berens is the mastermind behind the Pints for Teachers promotion.

We first met Berens in 2022, the first year of the program, and they raised more than $500.

Since it started in 2011, Four Peaks for Teachers has helped 7,000 teachers in Arizona and three other states, donating 40,000 supply kits and giving away more than $20,000 in grants.

"It's all about being part of the community," explained Teddy Golden, Four Peak's Chief 'Wow' Officer. "And that's what you have to do."

For teachers like Blacksher, who has gotten supply kits in the past, the help has been priceless.

"It matters. It matters and it means something to us. Because we can't be successful doing it on our own and we know that so we do depend on everyone who is going to be a part of that village," said Blacksher.

To learn more about Four Peaks for Teachers and donate money or supplies, click here.