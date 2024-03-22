Watch Now
Person dead after shooting involving Scottsdale PD near Scottsdale Rd and Cactus

One person is dead after a shooting involving Scottsdale police near Scottsdale and Cactus roads.
Posted at 6:09 PM, Mar 21, 2024
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting involving Scottsdale police officers.

At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the Scottsdale Police Department announced that a person was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting near Scottsdale and Cactus roads.

No officers are injured.

The area is shut down to traffic pending an investigation.

No further details have been provided.

This marks the second deadly shooting today involving Valley law enforcement. Early Thursday morning, an armed man was shot and killed by Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies in Mesa.

