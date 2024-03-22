Person dead after shooting involving Scottsdale PD near Scottsdale Rd and Cactus

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — One person is dead after a shooting involving Scottsdale police officers.

At around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the Scottsdale Police Department announced that a person was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting near Scottsdale and Cactus roads.

No officers are injured.

The area is shut down to traffic pending an investigation.

No further details have been provided.

This is an officer-involved shooting. No officers have been injured. The subject who was shot has been declared dead at the scene. The intersection of Cactus Rd & Scottsdale Rd will be CLOSED until further notice. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) March 22, 2024

This marks the second deadly shooting today involving Valley law enforcement. Early Thursday morning, an armed man was shot and killed by Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies in Mesa.