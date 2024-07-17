Person believed to have drowned in lake near Hayden and McDowell roads

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — One person is believed to be dead after drowning in a Vista del Camino Park lake in Scottsdale late Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the scene near Hayden and McDowell roads for a reported water rescue around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials at the scene say one person was seen struggling in the water. A bystander and multiple officers jumped in to help the person but were unsuccessful.

Police say the bystander and officers exited the water safely but the initial victim has not been located.

Crews expect to be in the area for an extended period of time while officials work to locate the person.

No further information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.