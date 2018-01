SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Officials have one person in custody after a possible explosive device was found in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police said they were called to Service King at Hayden Road and Raintree Drive on Friday morning to investigate.

At 11:00 a.m., Scottsdale police said the Arizona Department of Public Safety bomb squad removed the device and a man was taken into custody.

Service King told ABC15 they are working with law enforcement and all employees have been accounted for.

The repair shop was evacuated for several hours but has since reopened.