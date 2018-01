SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police said officers responded to a report of single vehicle crash on Scottsdale Road, just north of Doubletree Ranch Road at 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Scottsdale Road when it hit a light pole. The vehicle was torn in half upon impact.

The driver of the vehicle was declared dead on the scene.

Scottsdale Road is closed between Doubletree Ranch Road and Mountain View Road.

