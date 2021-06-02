PD: More arrests made after body found near Papago Park hiking trail

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say they have arrested two more people in connection with the death of a man whose body was found near a Papago Park hiking trail last month.

Phoenix police said on May 23 about 8 a.m., officers responded to a trail near Galvin Parkway and McDowell Road.

When officers arrived at the scene they located the caller who pointed them toward the body

Detectives say when they responded, they noticed blunt force trauma on the victim.

Police said evidence found linked the case to a Scottsdale home leading Scottsdale police to take over the investigation.

Scottsdale police said they arrested 28-year-old Edward Hughes on felony charges for his involvement in the death of 29-year-old Scottsdale resident, Julian Franco. Police said Hughes was a known acquaintance of the victim.

On Wednesday, in addition to Hughes, police say 24-year-old Leeontay Munns and 23-year-old Anya Bobo have also been arrested in connection with the murder.

MCSO

Police say they are also asking for the public’s help locating 23-year-old Quincy De'Omunique Marquis Bowen, who is a suspect in the case.

Authorities have released the two photographs of Quincy in orange above as well as the photo below from surveillance video from 2021 of Bowen.

Scottsdale PD

If anyone has information related to this investigation or the whereabouts of Bowen, please call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480 312-TIPS (8477).