Parada del Sol Parade celebrates 65 years in Scottsdale

Old Town Scottsdale has been celebrating Western Week all week long as they gear up for their 65th Parada del Sol Parade and Trails End Festival.

The parade celebrates the rich western heritage and culture of Scottsdale, referred to by early settlers as the "West's Most Western Town."

The main event is set for Saturday, February 10th as the 65th Parada del Sol Parade steps off at 10 a.m. working its way through Old Town Scottsdale. It includes horse-drawn carriages, marching bands, classic cars and more.

Following the parade, the Trails End Festival will cap out the day from noon to 4:00 p.m. with live music, a Hispanic village, Western village and more.

For additional festival info and directions, click here.