North Scottsdale group fitness class celebrates pregnant and postpartum mothers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Mama Fit class at Modern Milk in North Scottsdale is a strength training class designed for moms who are either about to have babies or are postpartum.

Whether you’re using a 10-pound weight or your 14-pound infant, these classes are designed to engage a woman’s core and pelvic floor muscles.

“We know postpartum depression is one of the number one complications so bringing these moms together and just creating a community for them can make a huge impact," said Lindsey Robertson, who teaches Mama Fit at Modern Milk.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Mothers are encouraged to bring their babies to class while they work out. First-time mom Camille Curto brings her 4-month-old daughter, Emiliana, to class four times a week.

Curto says this community has saved her.

“Especially during the summer, it’s really hard to find things to do with your baby so this keeps us occupied," Curto said.

Mama Fit classes are all about getting out of the house and building community.