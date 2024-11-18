Watch Now
No serious injuries after car crashes into Scottsdale Twin Peaks restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are investigating what led a woman driver to crash her car into a business.

On Monday afternoon, Scottsdale police and fire crews were called to the Twin Peaks restaurant near Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard for a car that crashed into the business.

Officials say the vehicle ended up going into the women's restroom.

There are no serious injuries reported and the restaurant was evacuated as a precaution.

The woman who was driving was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Scottsdale PD.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

