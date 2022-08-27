New bag policy in effect at Scottsdale Unified School District sporting events

SCOTTSDALE — Friday night football started at Coronado High School with a tough loss to Cortez.

But there was a new clear bag policy to kick off a new season.

“Oh man there’s nothing like it,” said Athletic Director for Coronado High School, Rob Villa. “Especially the first game of the season.”

For some people, it’s the action on the field.

“I just like the team to come together as a team and pull off a good play, and the crowd goes wild,” said Villa.

“One of them asked me to wear this,” said teacher Mike Hughes, wearing a jersey. “There’s a great turn out of fans."

A new season came with some new faces.

“They are looking like a team,” said fan Tina Rodriguez. “We have new coaches. I think were gonna do good this year.”

There’s also new policy when it comes to the games.

“A clear bag policy is something that’s easy to implement and provides that extra layer of safety for all of our families and students,” said Villa.

Each bag or water bottle that was brought in was searched by security.

It’s all part of a new bag policy at Scottsdale Unified School District sporting events.

Rodriguez’s daughter, a trainer for Coronado’s football team, let her family know well before kick-off.

“She notified me that we had to carry our clear bags, and I already had one thank heavens,” said Rodriguez.

“I get it,” said Brittney Vanalstine. “I understand its for the safety of everyone.”

But once Vanalstine was through the gates her attention was focused on the field.

“My adrenaline is rushing just standing here, but you get to see kids grow and learn and that’s what high school's all about,” said Vanalstine.

But to Friday a tough loss, with Coronado losing by just two points.

