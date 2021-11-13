Nearly $15,000 raised to support fallen Lt. Brackman's family

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It was an emotional reunion as community members flooded the Cobblestone Auto Spa in Scottsdale to support fallen Lieutenant Chad Brackman’s family Friday.

Lieutenant Brackman was struck and killed by a car while directing traffic off-duty at an intersection in Scottsdale.

In light of the car wash fundraiser, Cobblestone Auto Spa at 15816 North Pima Road was packed non-stop from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Among those who stopped by was Lt. Brackman's neighbor, Beth Britt.

“He was a good man, and he died too young, and it was...it’s tragic,” said Britt.

Britt told ABC15 she took a break from work to get her car washed, in support of her beloved neighbor.

She says he was a good man, with a good heart.

“He was a very kind, generous person. Used to cut our bushes on the side of the house and we never asked him to. He just always did it,” she added.

Britt wasn’t the only one who came out to show support. Hundreds of people also patiently waited in line at the auto spa.

Dale Tackett was one of them.

“It took me an hour and 20 minutes to get my car washed,” said Tackett.

Tackett retired from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office three years ago.

He says it saddens him to know his colleague is gone.

“But you also remember the time you spent with him and the laughs you had,” he added.

Tackett says the department won’t be the same without him.

“It’s a tragedy, but I just want to help the family out. Help the community,” said Mercedez Haley.

Haley says her boss at Sun Valley Builders sent over three work trucks to support this cause.

“It has been 100% full throttle all day. This location itself is busy in general, but not like what we’ve seen today. All car wash proceeds directly benefit his family,” Haley told ABC15.

We spoke to Lt. Brackman's family during the fundraising event.

His children are still reeling from their dad's sudden death and were unable to go on camera.

“My heart breaks for the family,” said Britt.

“We’re with you,” added Haley.

“Thank you for your 22 years of service. You did a great job,” Tackett told ABC15.

By the end of the day, the community raised nearly $15,000 for the fallen Lieutenant's family.

All 33 Cobblestone Auto Spa locations in the Valley will be accepting open donations, through Sunday, on behalf of the MCSO Memorial Fund.

All of these proceeds will also go to benefit Lt. Brackman’s family.