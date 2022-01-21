Multi-state effort leads to arrest of two in deadly January Scottsdale shooting

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Two men were arrested, one in Nevada and the in Arkansas, in connection to a January 3 deadly shooting that left one man dead in Scottsdale.

Around 8:30 p.m. on January 3, officers were called to the Hyatt Place Hotel located near Scottsdale Road and Drinkwater Boulevard in the Old Town Scottsdale for reports of a shooting in the parking lot.

A person, identified by police as Ilya “Mike” Shimonov, was found shot and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The subsequent investigation into the shooting spanned across 5 other states, including Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Nevada, and Texas.

Authorities eventually arrested 41-year-old Robert Yves Celifie in Las Vegas on January 12 and officials in Texarkana, Arkansas brought 41-year-old Chaze M. Cable into custody.

Celifie faces one count of homicide, according to MCSO. The pair face numerous felony charges, including first degree murder, according to Scottsdale police, but a list of charges for each individual was not immediately available.

Further details regarding what led up to the shooting were not released.