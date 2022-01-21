Watch
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Actions

Multi-state effort leads to arrest of two in deadly January Scottsdale shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Scottsdale PD
Robert Celifie and Chaze Cable
RobertCelifieChazeCable.jpg
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 20:03:24-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Two men were arrested, one in Nevada and the in Arkansas, in connection to a January 3 deadly shooting that left one man dead in Scottsdale.

Around 8:30 p.m. on January 3, officers were called to the Hyatt Place Hotel located near Scottsdale Road and Drinkwater Boulevard in the Old Town Scottsdale for reports of a shooting in the parking lot.

A person, identified by police as Ilya “Mike” Shimonov, was found shot and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The subsequent investigation into the shooting spanned across 5 other states, including Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Nevada, and Texas.

Authorities eventually arrested 41-year-old Robert Yves Celifie in Las Vegas on January 12 and officials in Texarkana, Arkansas brought 41-year-old Chaze M. Cable into custody.

Celifie faces one count of homicide, according to MCSO. The pair face numerous felony charges, including first degree murder, according to Scottsdale police, but a list of charges for each individual was not immediately available.

Further details regarding what led up to the shooting were not released.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News Literacy Week: Becoming a smarter, more active news consumer