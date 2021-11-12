MCSO raising money for fallen Lieutenant Chad Brackman’s family

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A car wash fundraiser Friday will raise money for the family of Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Chad Brackman through the MCSO Memorial Fund.

All the proceeds from any full or express service car wash purchase at the Cobblestone Auto Spa at 15816 North Pima Rd. in Scottsdale will support Lt. Brackman’s family.

The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All Cobblestone Auto Spa locations in the Valley will be accepting open donations on behalf of the MCSO Memorial Fund, where 100% will also go to benefit Lt. Brackman’s family.

For people unable to attend, but who wish to donate, you can do so online.

Lt. Brackman was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic off-duty at an intersection in Scottsdale Wednesday. He died later that day at a hospital.

He served Maricopa County public safety for more than 20 years and is survived by his wife, children, and stepchildren.