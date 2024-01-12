Man sentenced to life in prison after apparent murder-for-hire in Scottsdale left one dead

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The second suspect in an apparent Scottsdale murder-for-hire case has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

MCAO announced Friday that Jose Antonio Beltran was sentenced to natural life in prison followed by two consecutive 20-year terms after being found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and burglary.

The charges stem from a murder that happened in December 2020 at a home near 90th Street and Sweetwater Avenue in Scottsdale.

Officials say a 53-year-old woman was shot and killed that day, and Beltran and Adrian Espinoza, a co-defendant in the case, also attempted to kill two others who were at the home at the time.

MCAO says the reason for the murder-for-hire is still not known.

"I am begging you...If you would tell who sent you, you would change our lives, and you will reverse the damage that you did to us,” one of the surviving victims said in court, addressing Beltran, according to MCAO.

Espinoza was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of his role in the killing in 2023.