Man arrested after filming under woman's dress at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say a man was arrested after allegedly recording up a woman's skirt at Scottsdale Fashion Square in May 2023.

The woman told police she was riding an escalator when "she felt a breeze behind her dress," and said she felt something as she swiped her dress with her hand.

According to the woman, she saw a man holding his phone below her dress. She then confronted the man at the top of the escalator, who claimed he had not recorded her and showed the woman his phone screen.

Police say the woman took the man's phone and as she called police the man took his phone and fled before officers arrived.

Officials say the incident was captured on surveillance cameras, which showed the man "running up to the escalator approximately eight seconds after the victim boards the escalator... the male suspect took several steps, two at a time, to get directly behind the victim."

Throughout the investigation, police were able to confirm that the man's phone was "on" and he appeared to switch between applications before showing the woman his phone.

On February 3, Gilbert police contacted Scottsdale police officers about a possible investigative lead in the incident.

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Trey Robert Herman was arrested at his home and was transported to the Scottsdale City Jail. Police say Herman's phone was seized and is pending a search warrant.

It is unclear if there were any other victims involved.