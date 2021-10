SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 93-year-old man injured in a bee attack last month has died, family confirmed to ABC15 Monday.

John Trapani Sr. was believed to have been walking to the bus stop when he was stung by a swarm of bees near Loop 101 and Raintree Drive.

The incident occurred during an afternoon in late September.

Another person was also stung during the attack but their condition was not disclosed.

Trapani died from his injuries on Oct. 18, weeks after the incident.