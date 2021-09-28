Watch
FD: 2 hospitalized after being stung by bees in north Scottsdale

Fire and police crews are on the scene of a bee situation at a shopping center near the Loop-101 and Raintree in north Scottsdale Tuesday afternoon.
Posted at 2:50 PM, Sep 28, 2021
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Officials say two people have been hospitalized after being stung by a swarm of bees in north Scottsdale Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Loop 101 and Raintree Drive around 2 p.m.

Fire crews say they are currently foaming the hive to calm the bees down.

Police say the Raintree exit is closed while crews work to clear the scene.

The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown at this time.

The victim is not being identified at this time.

