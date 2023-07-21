Live your Barbie dreams at the 'Scottsdoll Dreamhouse' in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Listen up, dolls! You can live your Barbie dreams right here in the Valley.
Scottsdale Beach Club hosts a “Scottsdoll Dreamhouse” near Old Town Scottsdale.
The entire home is big enough to house 12 people at a time, according to the listing on Airbnb.
It has everything a Barbie girl could want — themed decor, a lifesize doll box to pose in, pink games, a heated pool, and more. Of course, it also has a little Scottsdale flare with custom murals and "Scottsdoll" artwork.
The home is listed for rental and is available for bookings. You’ll need to stay a minimum of two nights.
Prices vary, but you can expect to pay anywhere from $1,600 to over $3,000 for a two-night stay during the next several months.
RELATED: Skating, brunches, drag shows, pool parties and more: Barbie events around the Valley