Live your Barbie dreams at the 'Scottsdoll Dreamhouse' in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Listen up, dolls! You can live your Barbie dreams right here in the Valley.

Scottsdale Beach Club hosts a “Scottsdoll Dreamhouse” near Old Town Scottsdale.

Airbnb, with permission from owners

The entire home is big enough to house 12 people at a time, according to the listing on Airbnb.

It has everything a Barbie girl could want — themed decor, a lifesize doll box to pose in, pink games, a heated pool, and more. Of course, it also has a little Scottsdale flare with custom murals and "Scottsdoll" artwork.

The home is listed for rental and is available for bookings. You’ll need to stay a minimum of two nights.

Airbnb, with permission from owners

Prices vary, but you can expect to pay anywhere from $1,600 to over $3,000 for a two-night stay during the next several months.

RELATED: Skating, brunches, drag shows, pool parties and more: Barbie events around the Valley