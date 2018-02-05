Kyle Brayer death: Suspect called 911, admitted to shooting after visiting Scottsdale clubs

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A Phoenix man suspected of killing an off-duty Tempe Fire captain on Sunday morning in Scottsdale reportedly admitted to shooting the victim after visiting clubs.

Police documents state that the suspect, 21-year-old Hezron Parks, showed up to 4th Avenue Jail in downtown Phoenix Sunday after seeing media coverage of the manhunt following the deadly shooting.

Parks reportedly asked police personnel to talk to someone about the shooting and was told to call Scottsdale police. Documents say a 911 operator in Scottsdale took the call from Parks, who said he shot the victim, 34-year-old Kyle Brayer.

Parks was detained by Phoenix police officers and transported to Scottsdale police where he was held at their detention center and interviewed.

Documents say Parks admitted to putting a loaded .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun in his vehicle to bring with him to clubs in Scottsdale on Saturday night. He said he got into a physical altercation with a security guard at one club, was denied entry to another and left a third club because he didn't like his drink.

When he was on his way home, Parks said a group of people were in a golf cart taxi cab, some sitting in rear-facing seats. One of those people included Brayer. Parks said the men on the cart were saying unknown things to him and he claimed Brayer kicked the hood of his vehicle at one point.

Parks said Brayer got off of the golf cart and approached his vehicle without saying anything, and with empty hands up in the air. Parks said he felt threatened when Brayer moved toward him, so he grabbed the handgun from the center console, pointed it at him and pulled the trigger.

Documents state that Parks didn't know a round was in the chamber "because he did not typically keep one there."

Parks reportedly left the scene in his vehicle and admitted to striking several other vehicles in the process.

A spent .40-caliber shell casing, and vehicle debris were found at the scene. Further evidence was found to tie Parks to the shooting.

Parks was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder. Court paperwork shows he is being held on $300,000 cash bond.

Tempe officials spoke highly of Brayer on Monday morning, who was also a Marine, started a fitness business, helped launch a program to help high-risk vets get in-home medical care, and traveled often.

Friends described Brayer as a great overall man -- a beautiful soul in and out, who changed the lives of many.