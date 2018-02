SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale police are investigating a shooting near Scottsdale Fashion Square overnight.

The shooting happened around 2:30 Sunday morning in the area of Civic Center Plaza and Stetson Drive, east of the mall.

Officials say the shooting occurred between drivers in two vehicles who were involved in an altercation. One driver reportedly got out of his vehicle and was shot in the head by the other driver.

The victim was left with serious injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, the suspect driver fled the scene and has not been located.

The intersection is expected to remain closed for several more hours.