Intersection "takeover" prompts traffic concern at Scottsdale intersection

SCOTTSDALE — Dangerous drivers seem to be taking over in Scottsdale.

Video obtained by ABC15 shows vehicles stopping traffic at a stop-light near 68th Street and Scottsdale Road Sunday evening and doing "donuts" in the intersection.

The incident goes for several minutes and involves a truck and car. The video also shows several people running around the vehicles, nearly getting struck.

The Scottsdale Police Department says its officers responded to an intersection-type takeover call around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived they activated the lights on their patrol cars and all of the suspected vehicles involved took off in different directions.

No contact was made with the drivers of the vehicles.

It's unclear if the Scottsdale Police Department is investigating the incident any further.